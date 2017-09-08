(WHDH) — Two United States Navy warships are being loaded up to deliver supplies and assistance in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The ships will leave Virginia carrying crates of food, heavy equipment and vehicles.

More than 17,000 sailors and marines will be aboard the two ships, including an engineering unit. The unit can provide electricity and fuel for vehicles and equipment that can purify water.

“We can launch small craft with bulldozers that can get up and clear roads. We can delvier aid, we have a hospital on board with three operating rooms,” said Capt. James Midkiff.

It’s not clear yet where the ships will go. The Navy plans to keep a close eye on the path of the storm.

