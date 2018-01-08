US News & World Report lists best, worst diets of 2018

(WHDH) — If shedding a few pounds was on your New Year’s Resolution list, there’s a few things you should know about some popular diets.

US News & World Report has compiled a list of the best and worst diets in 2018.

Tied for first are the Dash Diet and the Mediterranean Diet.

The Dash Diet is rich in fruits, veggies, and low-fat dairy, while the Mediterranean Diet focuses on foods that are low in saturated fat.

Rounding out the top three is the Flexitarian Diet, which mainly includes fruits and vegetables but still allows for meat and dairy products.

At the bottom of the list are some diets you may want to avoid, including the Body Reset Diet, the Whole30 Diet, the Dukan Diet, and the Keto Diet.

You can see the full report here.

