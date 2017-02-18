US Sen. Markey joins congressional delegation to Mexico

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey has joined a congressional delegation on a trip to Mexico to discuss immigration, economic development, and climate change.

The Massachusetts Democrat left Friday evening with Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, both Democrats. The trip should last a few days.

The senators are scheduled to meet with Mexican officials.

Markey said he looked forward to celebrating what he called “the long and rich history between our two countries.”

The senators are also scheduled to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and meet with Customs and Border Protection and Drug Enforcement Administration officials to discuss efforts to curb drug trafficking, citing the increase in the amount of fentanyl illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico.

The drug has been blamed in hundreds of overdose deaths in Massachusetts.

