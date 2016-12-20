US Sen. Markey: Trump’s win has galvanized environmentalists

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is warning that any effort by President-elect Donald Trump to roll back environmental laws will face fierce opposition.

The Massachusetts Democrat said the Republican’s win has galvanized the environmental movement.

Markey said Tuesday he’s particularly concerned about Trump’s nominees for secretary of state, Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, and director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt.

Tillerson is a lifelong oil executive with deep ties to Russia. Pruitt has questioned the science of global warming and sued the EPA over plans to limit carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.

Markey said he’s never seen the magnitude of what he called the looming assault on environmental regulations.

He predicted a “counter revolution” if Trump tries to undermine clean air and clean water rules.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)