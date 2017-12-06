US Sens. Warren, Markey call on Sen. Franken to resign

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey are joining a growing chorus of Democrats calling for Sen. Al Franken to resign.

An aide to Warren said Wednesday that Warren thinks Franken should resign and has told him that privately.

Markey said Wednesday that sexual harassment “is unacceptable, completely inappropriate and cannot be tolerated.”

The comments come as seven other female Democratic senators ramped up pressure on Franken by saying he should step down.

The calls intensified as another woman accused Franken of sexual misconduct in an account to Politico. The Minnesota Democrat denied the allegation. He plans to make an announcement on Thursday.

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Franken’s resignation would send a “clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn’t acceptable.”

