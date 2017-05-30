US shoots down mock warhead over Pacific

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon will test it’s defense system against a possible North Korea missile launch.

The U.S. will conduct a test in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday to see if it can shoot down a long-range ballistic missile.

This comes after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into Japan over the weekend.

The Pentagon has been conducting these tests for more than a decade, but only half have been successful

