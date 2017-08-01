US to exempt journalists, aid workers from NKorea travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration will allow American journalists, Red Cross employees and other humanitarian workers to apply for exemptions to a ban on travel to North Korea.

The ban will take effect on September 1, 30 days after the regulations are published Wednesday in the Federal Register. A preview of the documents was posted online on Tuesday. The preview says that in addition to journalists and humanitarian workers, Americans whose travel to North Korea “is otherwise in the national interest” will be considered for exemptions.

Last month, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson decided to impose a “geographical travel restriction” on the use of U.S. passports to visit North Korea following the death in June of American university student Otto Warmbier, who fell into a coma while in North Korean custody.

