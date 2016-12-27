1 killed in Mexican girl’s viral 15th birthday party

San Luis Potosi, MEXICO (NBC) — One person was killed after being trampled by a horse during a race at the girl’s 15th birthday party yesterday.

Thousands of people attended the party after the Facebook invitation went viral.

Millions responded after Ibarra’s father taped an invitation for “everybody” and posted it on YouTube, telling everyone to come to Ibarra’s coming of age party in Northern Mexico.

Another person was injured at the party during the horse race.

