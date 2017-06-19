MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Two deputies were injured Monday in Tennessee, where a shooting was reported at a county courthouse.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that two Coffee County deputies were injured and are undergoing medical treatment.

Lucky Knott, a spokesman for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, said an inmate who was in the courthouse for a scheduled hearing grabbed a deputy’s gun and fired. Knott said one deputy was shot in the stomach. He says a second deputy was wounded in the hand, but it’s not clear if he was shot or injured in a struggle with the inmate.

Knott says the inmate fled the courthouse, and then he suffered a gunshot wound. Knott says the suspect may have shot himself.

Conditions of the officers and the suspect were not immediately available. Bureau investigators were headed to the scene.

The county courthouse is located in Manchester, about 65 miles southeast of Nashville.

