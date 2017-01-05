2 killed in car bombing in Turkish city; 2 attackers dead

IZMIR, Turkey (AP) — A senior official says two attackers exploded a car bomb at a police checkpoint near a courthouse in the western city of Izmir, before escaping and shooting at police.

Izmir Gov. Erol Ayyildiz said Thursday one of the policemen and a court employee were killed in the attack, while the two assailants were killed by police.

He did not refer to earlier reports that a third attacker was on the run.

Ayyildiz said preliminary signs indicated that the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, was behind the attack. He said police seized an automatic rifle, a rocket launcher and eight hand grenades.

At least five other people were wounded in the attack.

Ayyildiz said police at the checkpoint had foiled a possible more serious attack at the courthouse.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)