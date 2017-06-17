PIKE NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (WHDH) – Two lost hikers were found safe and sound after they were spotted by a drone.

Officials say the two men were hiking in the Pike National Forest in Colorado when they accidentally wandered off the trail.

They called 911, and search and rescue teams located the men in about two hours.

Officials say the two men were not hurt, but were very glad to see rescuers.

