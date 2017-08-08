2 Washington state girls to help NASA study solar eclipse

SEATTLE (WHDH) — Two Washington state girls are getting the chance to help NASA student the total solar eclipse this month.

Sisters Rebecca and Kimberly Yeung worked together over the summer to build a weather balloon, which they have named the Loki Lego Launcher in memory of their cat. After launching it twice, the balloon now reaches heights of more 100,000 feet.

“It has a GPS on it, which tracks latitude, longitude, altitude, speed, direction and then we have tmperature, pressure and voltage currents and power,” said Rebecca.

The girls will be in Wyoming to ensure they will be in the path of totality during the solar eclipse. They hope to capure images and data to send to NASA.

Rebecca and Kimberly met former President Barack Obama at the White House Science Fair last year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)