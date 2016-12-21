7 injured after escalator malfunctions at NYC mall

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven people have been injured, two seriously, when an escalator at a New York City mall malfunctioned, causing one person to fall and set off a chain reaction down the line.

The mishap Tuesday night occurred at the Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn.

Witnesses say the down escalator was stationary when it suddenly started moving, causing the first person to tumble.

Two people were rushed to Lutheran Hospital in serious but stable condition. Officials say their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Five others were taken to Long Island College Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The mall escalators were taken out of service.

