94-year-old woman sets world record at Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, again

SAN DIEGO (WHDH) – An elderly woman in California sprinted her way into the history books. Harriette Thompson, 94, became the oldest woman to complete a half-marathon after finishing a race in San Diego over the weekend.

Thompson said life is very much like a marathon—there are ups and downs. “There were some nice stretches, and there were some big hills,” she said.

Sometimes stuff gets in the way and you have to decide whether you’re going to keep going. “The experience was enjoyable, except for the potholes,” said Thompson.

The two-time cancer survivor and grandmother set yet another record as the oldest woman to complete a half marathon. Thompson raced in the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on Sunday.

Setting records is nothing new for Thompson. Two years ago, she became the oldest woman to complete a full marathon when she finished the 2015 San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon at the age of 92.

“I guess it’s unusual, but I feel like I did when I was 16, but I just can’t move as fast,” she said.

Thompson has participated in the San Diego Race for Leukemia and Lymphoma over 16 times since 1999. She missed the 2013 race as she battled cancer.

“If you feel up to it, go for it,” said Thompson.

She admitted it’s not the record setting that keeps her going. She instead credited the thousands of dollars she has helped raise for cancer research through her running.

“I want to thank everybody who was so generous and gave me money. I made quite a bit this year, for Leukemia and Lymphoma, and that’s the whole reason I’m running,” said Thompson.

She has raised more than $115,000 running for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

