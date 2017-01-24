Academy announces 89th annual Oscar nominations

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The 89th annual Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from Beverly Hills, California.

BEST MOTION PICTURE:

The Oscar nominees for best motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight.”

BEST ACTRESS:

The Oscar nominees for best actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”; Ruth Negga, “Loving”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie”; Emma Stone, “La La Land”; Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

BEST ACTOR:

The Oscar nominees for best actor in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land;” Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences.”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actor in a motion picture have been announced by the film academy. They include: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”; Dev Patel, “Lion”; Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals.”

