Alabama campus officer shoots woman during traffic stop

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a University of North Alabama police officer is on leave after shooting a woman during a traffic stop.

The TimesDaily of Florence reports the confrontation occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday in the northwest Alabama city.

A statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the shooting occurred during a traffic stop. A driver allegedly tried to run over an officer and then fled the scene.

The officer fired multiple shots, striking the vehicle. A photo from the scene show a red car crashed into a utility pole.

Florence police Lt. Brad Holmes says an officer got the woman out of the car, and paramedics took her to a hospital. There’s no immediate word on her condition.

State police will investigate the shooting.

