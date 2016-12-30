Amazon awarded patent ‘flying warehouse’

CHARLOTTE (NBC) — Amazon has been awarded a patent for a giant flying warehouse.

The warehouse, described as an “airborne fulfillment center” such as an airship or blimp, would be stocked with products and act as a launchpad for drones to deliver items within minutes.

Amazon’s filing reveals several uses for the flying warehouse, including at an event such as a football game.

The warehouse could stock specific items such as sporting apparel, then relocate near the event and allow customers to order items that would be delivered by drone.

The patent filing was awarded in April this year but only circulated this week.

