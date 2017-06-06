ATLANTA (WHDH) – Rental renovations caused chaos at a Georgia apartment complex. People living there were shocked when they woke up to find their stairs were gone. Several residents were stuck upstairs with no way out after crews removed the staircase at the apartment complex.

“This is crazy,” said Andre Williams, a resident of the building. “How can you cutoff access to the stairs and everybody’s in their apartments?” added Williams.

Residents said they woke up to find crews removing the stairs and a notice on the door saying they would have no access to them until Thursday.

Management didn’t answer the door or phone calls. The fire marshal was also unable to get a hold of them.

They did warn residents last week to leave while they fixed the shaky stairs that partially collapsed over Memorial Day Weekend.

“It just collapsed. I slammed up against the wall, I hit my arm on the other side. Just horrible,” said Shawnta Tiller, a resident of the building.

Firefighters brought in a ladder to rescue the trapped residents.

