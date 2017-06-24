ATLANTA (WHDH) – Officers in Georgia carried a woman to safety after she became trapped inside her Atlanta home as a flash flood hit.

Atlanta Police officers Abraham Aria, Travis Gray and Elton Alexander responded to the scene Tuesday and realized they needed to move fast. Neighbors told them a woman in a wheelchair needed help.

“That’s what we get called to do and we respond and do it,” said Officer Gray.

The officers had to shut off the power before they could get the woman. Once they were inside, they realized the challenge facing them.

“She was just trapped by the water,” said Officer Arias.

“I can’t really say stressful because we’re mainly just thinking about her, trying to get her out,” said Officer Alexander.

The officers quickly wrapped the woman in life vests, but knew they couldn’t carry her out because the water was too deep.

“Lifting her up was not an option,” said Officer Arias.

Thinking fast, the officers called in for help—a flotation device from the Atlanta Fire Department. The officers were able to move her from the wheelchair and carry her to safety. The woman was surprised at what she saw happening outside.

“She was surprised that there was so much water around her home,” said Officer Arias.

Once they were on dry land, the officers said they realized the situation could have ended much worse.

“At the end of the day she’s our main concern,” said Officer Alexander.

“I wouldn’t call us heroes. We were just doing our duty,” added Officer Gray.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)