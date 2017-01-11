Attorney general to discuss community policing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Attorney General Loretta Lynch is scheduled to travel to Baltimore to deliver a speech on community policing.

Lynch is set to speak at the University of Baltimore Law School on Thursday afternoon. She also is expected to attend meetings with community members, law enforcement and other local officials.

The visit comes as Mayor Catherine Pugh says her administration is working to complete a consent decree this week with the federal government to overhaul police practices.

The Justice Department opened an investigation into the city police department in 2015, months after the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray, who was injured in a police van. The city and the federal government reached an agreement in principle when a Justice Department report was released in August, finding pervasive civil rights violations.

