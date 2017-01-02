Ben Affleck may no longer be next Batman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor and Mass. native Ben Affleck he may not be playing Batman anymore.

Affleck was set to write, direct and star in a future Batman Movie, but in an interview with the Guardian he said that may not happen.

The Cambridge native said there is no script yet for the film, and that if he does not like the script he will not take part in the movie. Affleck played Batman in “Justice League,” which is set to release on Nov. 17, 2017.

