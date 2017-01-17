Betty White celebrates 95th birthday

BOSTON (WHDH) — Tuesday marks the 95th birthday of beloved actress Betty White.

The Hollywood star has graced television and movie screens for more than 75 years. White is known for her role in many Emmy Award winning shows throughout the years, including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970’s and “The Golden Girls” in the late 1980’s. She most recently starred in “Hot in Cleveland,” which ended in 2015.

In a recent interview, White said she is most grateful for still receiving acting role offers at her age.

