MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) – An 8-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet after, police said, shots were fired outside his Miami Springs apartment, early Saturday morning, hours before a deadly shooting took place in the same neighborhood.

The victim’s family confirmed the child, Marquen Frierson, is the cousin of King Carter, a boy who succumbed to gun violence outside his Northwest Miami-Dade last year.

“I just thank God my baby is still here with me,” said the child’s mother, Moeaiquena Frierson, as she wiped away tears.

“I’m just glad I survived,” said Marquen as he lay under a blanket in the living room couch, hours after returning home from the hospital.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene of Saturday’s shooting at The Oaks at Miami Gardens complex, located along Northwest 25th Avenue, near 176th Terrace.

Moeaiquena told 7News her son was watching TV on his laptop when gunshots erupted outside of their unit. She said bullets came through the balcony door, grazed him and broke the laptop screen. “He was like, “I was shot, I was shot!’” she said.

“I was watching TV, and that’s when we saw smoke, and that’s when we heard gunshots, and that’s when I got shot.” said Marquen.

Bullet fragments remain lodged in the 8-year-old’s body. His legs were also cut by broken glass.

Marquen was rushed to the hospital, but the X-ray showed no serious damage. “It’s OK. I feel better now,” he said, “but I just feel like I’ve got a broken bone inside of me.”

Hours later, police returned to The Oaks, this time to conduct a death investigation. Officers blocked off the entrance to the complex after reports of one person found dead in a car.

Witness Terrance Byrd said he heard screams. “I’m trying to do my job, and then I heard a girl screaming, talking about, ‘Oh, there’s a body over here” and stuff,” he said.

7News cameras captured a visibly distraught woman talking with an officer at the scene.

While Marquen waits for the bullet fragments to come out on their own, his mother is waiting to the violence that sent his son to the hospital and claimed the life of his cousin to stop.

Police said King Carter was killed by a stray bullet in broad daylight outside his Northwest Miami-Dade home, on Feb. 20, 2016. He was only 6 years old.

As the search for the shooter or shooters in Saturday morning’s incident continues, Moeaiquena said enough is enough. “It’s not safe for my baby to be in his house, watching TV on his laptop,” she said. “In his own house. I’m on the third floor. I just thank God my baby’s OK.”

If you have any information on either of these investigations, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

