Bush twins write Obama daughters letter on exiting White House

BOSTON (WHDH) - Eight years ago, Malia and Sasha Obama received a letter of advice from their predecessors: George Bush’s twin daughters.

Now, the twins have written another letter on how to transition out of the White House.

“Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children,” the letter reads in part. “A position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines. But you have so much to look forward to.”

