Child’s play: Lego master builders show work at White House

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Gingerbread houses built from Lego blocks in honor of each U.S. state and territory were created for this year’s White House holiday display by a team of master builders at the company’s U.S. headquarters.

The group of seven builders used more than 200,000 Lego pieces to create the structures.

The team, in Enfield, Connecticut, prides itself on building just about anything out of Lego bricks. Recent creations include scenes for The Lego Movie, a replica of Rio de Janeiro for the Olympics, and a life-size statue of Red Sox slugger David Ortiz.

Promoted to the highest ranks for their skills, the master builders fulfill a marketing role for the Denmark-based company, but also see themselves as inspiring young builders.

