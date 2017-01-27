Class ring lost by WWII vet 73 years ago returned to family

AUDUBON, N.J. (AP) — The family of a since-deceased World War II veteran from New Jersey has been reunited with his 1938 class ring after he lost it 73 years ago while serving in the South Pacific.

Nearly 50 people gathered Thursday at Audubon High School for the ceremonial return of Edward Dodds’ ring after it was discovered in Papua New Guinea (PAH’-poo-uh noo GIH’-nee) in 2013.

The ring was unearthed in a farmer’s field and worn by the man who found it for years before he showed it to a friend.

Believing the ring belonged to an American G.I., the friend researched it online and was able to locate the Camden County school nearly 9,000 miles away.

Dodds’ son says his father often joked about losing the ring because it was engraved with the wrong initials.

