Clintons to attend Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHDH) — Synopsis: Bill, Hillary Clinton and GW, Laura Bush to attend Trump inauguration

Former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary clinton will attend President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month, according to aides to both Clintons on Tuesday.

Former President George W. Bush and former First lady Laura Bush will also attend, his office said on Tuesday.

Previously, Jimmy Carter was the only former Commander-in-Chief who had publicly said he would attend Trump’s inauguration.

Bush’s father, President George H.W. Bush, will not be attending due to his health, a spokesman told CNN.

Former presidents traditionally attend the ceremonial transfer of power at the U.S. Capitol.

