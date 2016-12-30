Coast Guard searching for missing plane in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says there’s been no sign of debris or those aboard a plane that took off from a small Ohio airport on the shores of Lake Erie and went missing overnight.

Coast Guard official James Cox in Buffalo, New York, says the search continues Friday for the Cessna Citation 525 that took off around 11 p.m. Thursday from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Cox said six people were aboard the plane. He said the plane is kept in a hangar at the OSU airfield, but those aboard the aircraft aren’t affiliated with OSU.

The names of the passengers and pilot have not been released, pending notification of their families.

Cox said the Coast Guard searched by helicopter overnight because weather prohibited a search on the water.

