Construction synchronized dance performed at new Warriors stadium

BOSTON (WHDH) — To mark the opening of their $1 billion new arena, the Golden State Warriors hosted an unusual performance: construction machinery. Dancing.

Workers used construction cranes to perform a synchronized dance with their machines, with operators syncing up to move the cranes around in a rhythmic fashion. The “dance” was accompanied by fireworks and acrobats dressed as construction workers.

The new Chase Center stadium in San Fransisco marks the team’s move from Oakland, California, where they have played since 1971.

