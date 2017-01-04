Dad charged with shaking baby due in court for plea hearing

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine father charged with killing his 3-month-old son is expected to plead guilty.

A plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday for Eugene “Charlie” Martineau of Standish, who’s charged with murder and manslaughter. Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin said the plea agreement calls for a cap on the sentence. Details were to be presented to a judge.

Martineau told state police that he violently shook his son. The baby suffered from swelling of the brain and had several broken bones in various states of healing.

Leo and his twin sister were born prematurely. His sister hadn’t been released from the hospital when Leo died. She is now in state custody.

