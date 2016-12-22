FRESNO, CA (WHDH) — A California bus driver noticed one of his passengers was using an electronic cigarette on the bus. “Hey you can’t vape on the bus man,” the driver said to him.

Just moments after the man put the device away in his pocket, it exploded and sent the passenger to the hospital.

The e-cigarette battery was charged, and industry experts say it is most likely the source of the blast.

Adam Wooddy, Owner of Satyr Vapor, said the batteries are fragile. “They have a wrap on the outside that needs to stay intact. If that battery gets torn and that starts to touch metal, or loose change in your pocket or something like that, it can definitely short out the battery,” Wooddy said.

There are a number of similar e-cigarette explosion cases across the country, including one in a New York liquor store a few weeks ago. That device also blew up in a man’s pocket.

Experts say the e-cigarette explosion in California is another example of the dangers the devices poses if they are not carried properly.

“I’ve always told people make sure you’re researching. Make sure you know what you are doing if you are getting into this because it can be dangerous,” said Wooddy.

Experts believe best practice is to remove e-cigarette batteries between uses and place them in a protective case.

