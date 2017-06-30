BARABOO, Wis. (WHDH) – A woman in Wisconsin woke up Friday morning and found an elephant strolling down her street.

The elephant got loose from the nearby Circus World Museum and wandered through the neighborhood.

The animal ate leaves from a few of the neighbors’ trees and plants but didn’t do any damage.

A trainer was called in and took the elephant back home.

