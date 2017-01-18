Fan tattoos Cowboys as Super Bowl champions on arm

BOSTON (WHDH) — One excited Dallas Cowboys fan cashed in a little too early on his Super Bowl prediction.

The man, Jordan Garnett of Palm Beach, according to his Twitter account, got a tattoo on his arm that predicted the Cowboys as 2017 Super Bowl champions.

He then shared the tattoo with the world in a tweet, which has become the butt of many jokes on the social platform since Dallas lost in its playoff game against the Green Bay Packers last weekend.

@dallascowboys Hey Dallas Cowboys! Now it's official. Don't let me down. SUPER BOWL 51 CHAMPIONS!!! Tattooed on 12/6/16. I'm calling it now. pic.twitter.com/iAyKZ8bd9Y — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) December 6, 2016

He has altered the tattoo to predict the Cowboys will win the title in 2018. Garnett’s Twitter feed is a long list of replies to those who have sent him a wide array of tweets since he shared the photo.

