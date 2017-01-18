Fan tattoos Cowboys as Super Bowl champions on arm

BOSTON (WHDH) — One excited Dallas Cowboys fan cashed in a little too early on his Super Bowl prediction.
The man, Jordan Garnett of Palm Beach, according to his Twitter account, got a tattoo on his arm that predicted the Cowboys as 2017 Super Bowl champions.
He then shared the tattoo with the world in a tweet, which has become the butt of many jokes on the social platform since Dallas lost in its playoff game against the Green Bay Packers last weekend.
He has altered the tattoo to predict the Cowboys will win the title in 2018. Garnett’s Twitter feed is a long list of replies to those who have sent him a wide array of tweets since he shared the photo.
