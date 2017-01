BOSTON (WHDH) — Beer drinkers yogis can now combine their favorite hobbies into one.

Born in Germany, the practice of “BierYoga,” also known as “BeerYoga” making its way across the globe.

The practice allows students to perform “beer salutations” and balance beer bottles on their heads.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)