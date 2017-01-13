Goat yoga becomes popular attraction

ALBANY, Oregon (CNN) — At one Oregon farm, goat yoga is becoming a very popular attraction.

The goats have open access while the guests practice yoga on the farm.

Lainey Morse created goat yoga classes that have become a tourist sensation: right now more than a thousand people are on the waiting list.

“Goats are perfect for the yoga practice because it’s not only combining nature and animals, it’s combining yoga, and they all go together so well,” Morse said.

(Copyright (c) 2016 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)