(WSVN) – When he found out his best friend was getting married, Mitch had a hard time letting go. Now photos of the best man third-wheeling it with the happy couple are going viral.

Lindsey Berger from Country Roads Photography shared photos of Mitch and Kody’s “bromance” with hilarious results.

Berger said Kody and his fiancee Brittney came up with the idea to include Kody’s best friend (and best man) in one of their engagement photos. The couple had “I do” spelled out on the bottom of their boots, with Mitch next to them with the letters N and T on his, changing it to the phrase, “I don’t.”

“Mitch is such a goofball and after complaining about me making him give Kody a kissy face, he did it and he just owned the photo,” Berger told WMBF. “It was so funny and many people in our small town just LOVED it!”

When it came time for the big day, Berger came up with the funny follow-up, which showed the bride’s shoes saying “I won” with Mitch pouting next to them, his shoes saying, “Shut up.”

Well, we all know that Mitch wasn’t easily letting his best friend go… but, I think he handled it rather well,” Berger posted on her now-viral photos.

