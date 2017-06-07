MIAMI (AP) — Several Florida cities set rainfall records as heavy rain continued to fall in Florida, bringing the potential for flooding and even forcing officials to close a large outlet mall north of Miami on Wednesday.

News outlets reported that 10 or more inches of rain have fallen across parts of South Florida this week, and the National Weather Service tweeted that additional rainfall appeared to be on the way for Miami-Dade County and in parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The weather service reported that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, 10.23 inches (26 centimeters) of rain had fallen over the previous 48 hours in Sunrise, where Sawgrass Mills mall is located. Many cars were stalled and stranded in the mall’s parking lot on Tuesday evening.

In nearby Davie, which is west of Fort Lauderdale, officials recorded 10.28 inches (26 centimeters) of rain over the 48-hour period. Weston recorded 11 inches (28 centimeters) in that same time period.

On Tuesday, Fort Lauderdale set a rainfall record with 4.78 inches, (12 centimeters), which broke the previous record of 1.96 inches (5 centimeters) set in 1926. In West Palm Beach, the 4.18 inches (11 centimeters) broke the record of 3 inches (8 centimeters) set in 1904.

Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had 298 delays and 11 cancellations due to rain on Tuesday. Miami International had 37 delays and five cancellations.

Weather service officials cautioned drivers to avoid going through flooded streets and to slow down as they are driving in heavy rain. Their tweets carry the hashtag (hash)turnarounddon’tdrown.

