Hershey unveils first new candy bar in 20 years

(WHDH) — Candy giant Hershey is looking to strike gold with its first new candy bar under the Hershey banner in more than 20 years.

It’s “Hershey’s Gold!”

Hershey describes the new bar as a “whole new flavor” for the company.

Gold bars mix buttery-sweet, caramelized crème with crunchy bits of pretzel and peanuts.

Hershey says the bar will go on sale nationwide next month.

Gold is the fourth bar under the Hershey brand, joining the classic Hershey bar, special dark and cookies and cream.

