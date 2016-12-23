IOC opens 28 new doping cases for Russian Olympic athletes

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC says it has opened disciplinary cases against 28 Russian athletes whose urine samples were likely tampered with at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

The new wave of Olympic doping cases is based on evidence provided this month by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren.

McLaren detailed vast state-backed cheating in Russian sport that included swapping athletes’ tainted samples for clean urine through the testing laboratory at Sochi.

The IOC says the 28 new cases are not positive doping tests, however “the manipulation of the samples themselves could lead to an Anti-Doping Rule Violation and sanctions.”

The IOC cites legal reasons for not identifying the athletes.

On Thursday, the International Biathlon Union said it provisionally suspended two Russians whose cases from Sochi were opened by the IOC.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)