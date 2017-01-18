Jamaican bobsled team fundraises for new coach

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Jamaican bobsled team has begun crowd-funding to pay for a new coach.

On a GoFundMe page, the team’s goal is to raise $60,000 to bring a coach on board. The athletes and Olympic hopefuls said they believe they can contend in the 2018 Winter Olympics and win a medal.

On the webpage, the teammates write:

We have the talent, the discipline and the determination, needed to contend in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Please support our efforts to raise enough funds to hire a coach. A coach is there to guide you, challenge you and push you when you think you have nothing more to give. They believe in you, when you don’t believe in yourself.

The Olympic Games in PyeongChang next year will be the Jamaican bobsled team’s 30th anniversary of the team’s debut in Calgary.

