BOSTON (WHDH) — Viral video from the state of West Bengal, India shows a leopard terrorizing the town of Raiganj.

The wild animal attacked 35 people before authorities could trap and tranquilize it.

At one point, villagers spent one hour trying to find the cat in various fields around the town.

