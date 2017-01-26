Los Angeles contender for 2024 Olympics

Raisman, the reigning Olympic champion on floor, performed second in the line-up.

BOSTON (WHDH) — City councilors approved Los Angeles as a contender to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee will choose between L.A., Paris and Budapest.

The host city will be selected in September. L.A. was chosen as the U.S. representative after Boston withdrew its bid in 2015.

Boston’s bid was withdrawn after the majority of residents did not support itt

