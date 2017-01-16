Mississippi city observes ‘Great Americans Day’ to honor Robert E. Lee and MLK Jr.

BOSTON (WHDH) — Officials in Biloxi, Mississippi will reportedly meet on Monday to discuss changing the city’s name for the federal holiday.

A tweet that referred to Monday as “Great Americans Day” prompted a social media firestorm, with social media users asking why the city did not observe the federal Martin Luther King Junior Day.

Biloxi historically celebrated both birthdays of Martin Luther King Junior Day and Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Some users responded to the tweet accusing city officials of being racist.

Officials previously said the holiday’s name has been a part of the city’s history for decades, and they plan to celebrate it on Monday.

