(WHDH) – NASA released a time lapse video of Auroras dancing above the Earth.

The video was taken from the International Space Station.

Auroras, also known as the Northern Lights, are a naturally electrical phenomenon that appears like a light show in the sky. They usually occur near the North or South Pole.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)