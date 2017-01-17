NBA commissioner wants to shorten game length

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Basketball Association announced that the league may be making changes to the length of its basketball games.

NBA League Commissioner Adam Silver said he is taking a fresh look at game times after a recent study found that the average person’s attention span lasts about eight seconds.

Silver said he hopes to take steps to shorten games in the coming years.

