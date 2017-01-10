New Jersey driver hurt when dumbbell smashes into windshield

OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey State Police say a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through the windshield of an SUV, injuring the driver.

Troopers are trying to determine where the dumbbell came from when it crashed through the vehicle’s windshield at about 7:30 a.m. Monday as 75-year-old Jack DeCarlo, of Hamilton Township, Mercer County, was driving south on the New Jersey Turnpike near Oldmans Township.

Authorities say DeCarlo was conscious when he was flown to a hospital. He was in serious condition Monday afternoon. Other details weren’t released on his injuries.

Authorities say the dumbbell may have come from another vehicle or been thrown over one of the two overpasses near the site.

DeCarlo’s wife, Patricia, was in the car with him, but was not injured.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)