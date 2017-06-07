APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A lawyer is asking for a new trial for a Wisconsin man convicted in a case profiled in the “Making a Murderer” Netflix series.

Attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a 1,272-page document Wednesday claiming Steven Avery’s conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Zellner contends Avery deserves a new trial “in the interests of justice.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Avery was sentenced to life in prison in the 2005 death of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County.

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, confessed to detectives he helped his uncle rape and kill Halbach in the Avery family’s salvage yard. A judge overturned Dassey’s conviction in August. State attorneys are appealing that decision.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)