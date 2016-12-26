NORAD ‘Tracks Santa’ says 7 billion presents delivered

BOSTON (WHDH) — Each year, volunteers for the NORAD Tracks Santa program follow Santa on his journey to deliver gifts around the globe.

The radar even spotted Santa during his stop in Boston around midnight. More than seven billion presents were delivered this year for those on the “nice” list, says the tracker.

First lady Michelle Obama was one of those volunteers, telling kids across the country how much progress Santa is making in his gift-giving journey.

It’s the last time she’ll carry out her annual tradition. The first lady spent roughly a half-hour on Saturday talking with kids. In a transcript of the calls, she told callers that Santa was flying over Malta, Sardinia and Hungary.

