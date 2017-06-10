The numbers have been drawn for the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The lucky numbers are 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number is 3.

Before the drawing Saturday night the jackpot was estimated at $435 million.

Powerball spokesman Randy Miller says it may take some time to determine whether there has been a winner.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

