NY man pleads guilty to posing as cop, owning bogus badges

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old western New York man has admitted to posing as a police officer during a traffic stop with a real cop.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Corey Shepard, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that include criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal impersonation and menacing.

Prosecutors say he called 911 last October to report an erratic driver and claimed he was an off-duty Buffalo officer. He was wearing a police uniform when he joined the Cheektowaga officer who pulled over the driver.

Police became suspicious and checked out Shepard’s claim. They found out he worked for a local security systems company and had a stockpile of police-related equipment and fake badges at his home.

He faces up to eight years in prison when he’s sentenced April 6.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)